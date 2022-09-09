Nikolas "Nik" Todd Bird, 23, of Idaho Falls, was shot and killed Saturday, September 3rd in Idaho Falls. He was born October 18, 1998, in Rexburg, Idaho to Todd Bird and Tara Withers. He attended schools in Madison County, including Madison High School. He loved motorcycles and cars. He was the founder of Castaways Car Club. He loved fishing especially with his grandparents. He loved his dog, "Hercules", who misses him greatly. He enjoyed going camping in Kilgore with his Grandpa and Grandma Bird. He worked construction doing concrete for Idaho Falls Concrete Pumping. He is survived by his parents, Todd (Shela) Bird of Rexburg, Idaho, and Tara Withers of Boise, Idaho. His is also survived by his brothers, K.C. Searle of Soda Springs, Idaho and Donivan Orr of St. Anthony, Idaho, as well as his grandpa, Ralph Withers, of Rexburg, Idaho. He was preceded in death by a brother Kyler Ralph Withers, and his grandparents, Merlin and LolaMae Bird and Konra Withers. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th at 1865 Salem Pines, Rexburg, ID 83440. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Nikolas 10/18/1998 - 9/3/2022Todd Bird