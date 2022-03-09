Ray Bird, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice. Ray was born December 20, 1929, in Milo, Idaho, to Lewis Richard and Grace Leavitt Bird. He grew up and attended schools in Milo. Over the years, he self taught himself many trades. On September 21, 1949, he married Larene Byram in the Salt Lake City Temple. Ray and Larene made their home in Milo and Idaho Falls, where the raised their five children. Ray was a hard worker. He farmed for many years in Milo before moving to Idaho Falls where he purchased Motel West which he owned and operated until he retired. They spent their winters in their home in Arizona, which was their favorite place to be. Ray was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the years, he served in many callings including the Scouting program. He served as a temple worker and sealer. He had the privilege of sealing many of his grandchildren. He and Larene served 2 mission together. One to the Dominican Republic and then Spain. Ray loved horses, and in 1997 he participated in the Sesquicentennial Mormon Trail Wagon Train Re-Enactment to the Salt Lake Valley. He was gifted in music and entertained us with his guitar and singing. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He cherished time spent with family, and he was always the life of the party. He was a master of all games and had the opportunity to play many times with friends and family. Ray is survived by his loving children, Sandra (Elmer) Cherry of Idaho Falls, ID; Patty Jo (Larry) Moore of Idaho Falls, ID; Larry (Janie) Bird of Boise, ID; Gordon (Julie) Bird of Boise, ID; and Raelene (Jeff) Toulouse of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Joann Petersen of Idaho Falls, ID; sister-in-law, Vicki Bird of Idaho Falls, ID; 22 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 17 (almost 19) great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Larene Bird; parents, Lewis and Grace Bird; sisters, Lola Geary, Lela Leavitt, Wilma Curtis, Elaine Storer, and Rowene Lee; brothers, Ronald Bird, Kenneth Bird, and Rodney Bird; grandson, Taylor Anderson; and granddaughter, Shelby Anderson. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Idaho Falls Skyline Ward, 2345 West 17th South, with Bishop John Collins officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ray 12/20/1929 - 3/7/2022Bird
