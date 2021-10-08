Harold B Bischoff, 86, of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away at his home, October 6, 2021. He was born July 21, 1935 in Idaho Falls, to Franklin Albert Bischoff and Velma Melissa Burke Bischoff. When he was born, his parents brought him home to two older sisters on a farm near Ucon then in the fall of 1939, when he was 4 years old, the family bought a farm near St. Anthony, Idaho and they moved to that area. The next spring his brother, LaMar was born. He attended elementary school in the old Wilford school and graduated from South Fremont High School in 1953. Harold was drafted into the United States Army in 1957 and after training in Colorado and Oklahoma he served in Germany until he was released in 1959. He met Sharon Joy McIntier on a blind date on February 6, 1960 and they married on February 16, 1961 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Harold farmed with his father and later purchased the farm. He and Sharon raised 5 children. Harold was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints where he served in several positions including 16 years as ward finance clerk and 8 years as stake financial clerk. He served a church service mission for 18 months with his wife at the St. Anthony Family History Center. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Son, David (Carmine) Bischoff of Centerville. WA; Son, Darwin (Dorothy) Bischoff of St. Anthony, ID; Son, Lynn (Crystal) Bischoff, of Goldendale, WA. Daughter, Janet (Mark) Holden of Layton, UT; Daughter, Katherine (Jeremy) Harbaugh of South Jordan, UT; Brother, LaMar Bischoff of Pocatello, ID; 23 Grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren and 3 expected soon He was preceded in death by his parents and both sisters, Lillian Rawlins and Doris Hunsaker Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Wilford 1st Ward, 215 North 2400 East, with Bishop Jason Abegglen officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. both at the church. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Harold 7/21/1935 - 10/6/2021B Bischoff