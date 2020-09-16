Colleen Bird Bishop, 86, of Nampa passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, September 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd, Nampa, with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will take place in Dry Creek Cemetery following services. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300 Colleen 10/14/1933 - 9/12/2020Bird Bishop
