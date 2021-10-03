Gregory Keith Bishop, 65, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Pingree, Idaho, after a long valiant battle with cancer. Greg was born November 9, 1955, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Keith Jackson Bishop and Gaynol Marie Peterson Bishop. Greg grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. At the age of 18 he joined the Marine Corp. Upon his return from the Marine Corp he attended and graduated from EITC. On February 5, 1974, he married Lynne Marie Krogh of Idaho Falls, ID. Greg and Lynne made their home in Pingree, Idaho, where Greg worked as a Sr. Radcon Tech for 35 years at the Idaho National Laboratory. Greg enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family in the outdoors anytime he could. He enjoyed harvesting his own firewood each season and spending many hours in the gym working out. Many people thought he worked at the gym because he was there often and took care of the place like it was his own. Greg loved going to Alaska with his family to camp and fish, which built many memories. He was also the proud Grandfather of thirteen grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with at every opportunity. Greg was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. He was always busy doing some new project around the house or helping his children with projects when needed. Greg was a very generous and caring person always doing what he could to help anyway he could, even if it was giving the shirt off of his back. He enjoyed cooking and hosting large "FEEDS" as he would call them. He was very dedicated to his family and had a soft spot for his animals. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him. Greg is survived by his children, Jeremy (Michelle) Bishop of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Corey (RaeLene) Bishop of Las Vegas, Nevada; Sarah (Craig) Padigimus of Blackfoot, Idaho; Jesse (Rachel) Bishop of Moreland, Idaho; and 13 grandchildren; siblings, Brenda Dixon of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Vickie (Dwight) Henrie of Nampa, Idaho; and Bonnie (Randy) Lowe of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynne Marie Bishop; brother, Randy Bishop; parents, Keith and Gaynol Marie Bishop; step-father, Jim Mechling; and step-mother, Mildred Schmitt Bishop. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Greg 11/9/1955 - 9/27/2021Bishop
