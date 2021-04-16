Bishop Kathy Lynn Bishop Kathy Lynn Tanner Bishop, 61, of Blackfoot, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. It's interesting that she was born in this hospital and passed away there. Kathy was born February 22, 1960 to David E. Tanner and Betty L. Fife Tanner in Blackfoot, Idaho. Kathy grew up in Blackfoot and attended schools there, graduating from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1979. She continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, attending classes for bookkeeping. She also took classes in interior design and took some teaching classes. On November 7, 1985, Kathy married Steven Bishop in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple traveled with the carnival and lived in Boise and Houston, Texas for a few years. Kathy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a homemaker and enjoyed home-teaching her children while her husband worked in the carnival. She loved her sewing room where she spent many hours sewing, making dresses and quilting. In fact, it's pretty certain that every member of the family has a quilt she made. She enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening and canning. Kathy is survived by her husband, Steven Bishop; her children, Jamie Marie Bishop, Rachel Ann (Cole) Finder and Tiffany Ann (Chandler) Gray; her father, David Earl Tanner Sr.; siblings David Earl Tanner Jr., Steven John (Linda) Tanner, and Vicki Jo (David) Isaacson; and 3 grandchildren, Ariadine, Silas and Kambrie. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Tanner; children James and Vicki; and siblings Layne, Mike, Bruce and Jeff. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Blackfoot Stake Center. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. before the service at the church. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.