Ruth Bishop, 97, of Ashton, died November 24, 2022, at her daughter's home surrounded by family. She was born April 28, 1925, in Bern, Switzerland to Albert and Anna Maria Steudler Schellenberg. She was raised and attended school in Bern. She was trained as a children's nurse at a Catholic Nursing school after finishing high school. She immigrated to the United States in 1947. She came to Idaho Falls where she worked as a nanny. She was proud to be a United States citizen. She married Lowell Bishop on July 8, 1949, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Salt Lake City for a few years before moving to Idaho Falls. They moved their family to Ashton in 1968 and they would spend their summers at Macks Inn. Lowell passed away in 1981. Several years later she married Carlyle Decker. He died in 1999. Ruth was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She served a mission in the Chicago Temple Mission in the 1980s. She also served for many years in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples. She enjoyed all kinds of needlework. As a young girl she knitted her own socks. She enjoyed spinning and weaving. At different times she owned a knit shop in Idaho Falls, Macks Inn, and Ashton. She as well known for her Schellenberg dolls. She has a large posterity and loved spending time with all of them. She is survived by her children, Albert (Beth) Bishop, Richard (Sue) Bishop, Christine (Brad) Dexter, Sylvia (Leon) Clark, and Maria (Kurt) Eidam; 38 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lowell and Carlyle; and four siblings, Albert, Clara, Esther and Roland; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center with Bishop James Nash of the Ashton 1st Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in the Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Ruth 4/28/1925 - 11/24/2022Bishop
