Susan Marshall Bitsoi passed suddenly from this life into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on June 3, 2022. Susan was born as the eagerly anticipated first daughter to Don and Ann Marshall (Neville) on lucky Friday October 13th, 1961. Enthusiastic older brothers Bruce and Bret were adamant she be named Susan, and younger sister Jeanne joined the family shortly after. Susan had a cherished childhood surrounded by friends and family in the Ririe-Rigby area and was a graduate of Ririe High. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod, and together they embarked on a great love story. They took pride in their four children - Melissa, Brooke, Zac and Austin. Susan thrived in the role of homemaker and mother but found nothing more fulfilling than being, "Grama Susan," to the eight beautiful grandkids who became the light of her life. She was a talented bargain shopper and took great pleasure in buying thoughtful gifts for others. She particularly loved the holiday season and made everything special because she made everyone feel special. Susan was an amazing hostess, and her favorite thing was spending time with her family when they all "came home." Susan was a committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and magnified numerous callings over her years of faithful service. Some of her favorites were serving in the primary and in the temple. She and her husband planned to serve a mission and to begin traveling more frequently to visit their grandkids. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Don Marshall, and is survived by her loving husband, Rod Bitsoi, her grateful children Melissa (Jason) Jui of San Juan Capistrano, California and their daughter Eleanor, Brooke (Will) Quitberg of Rigby, Idaho and their children Sawyer, Kinsley, Braelyn and Aybree, Zachary (Caitlin) Bitsoi of Lehi, Utah and their children Carter, Addison and Baylor, and Elder Austin Bitsoi. She is also survived by her mother, Ann Marshall, her siblings Bruce (Maryanne) Marshall of Wyoming, Dr. Bret (Mark) Marshall of Utah, Jeanne (Angela) Bennett of California. Susan was truly the "glue," of her family. They will all miss her greatly and invite you to join them in celebrating her life at the LaBelle meetinghouse, 4223 E. 528 N., Rigby, ID 83442, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation - Friday, June 10th 6:00-8:00 p.m. Service - Saturday, June 11th 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sutton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Susan 10/13/1961 - 6/3/2022Marshall Bitsoi
