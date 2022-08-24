Florence Evada Orme Bitter was born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 22, 1929. Her parents were living in Squirrel, Idaho on a dry-farm at the time. She was in Squirrel the first 5 years of her life. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho before she was in 1st grade where she spent all of her school years until she graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Evada enjoyed playing the violin in the orchestra. Her summers were spent with her family on the sheep range near Kilgore, Idaho. She went to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She took a year and a half away from college to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Eastern Canada. After she graduated from college, she taught school for 2 years in Bonneville District 93. Evada married Harvard Bitter on December 18, 1953. They were blessed with 8 wonderful children. She did a lot of Church service and was active in Republican Women and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved to teach and did a lot of substitute teaching. She accompanied her husband who was a mission president in Peru for 3 years. Later, they served as a couple in Ecuador for 18 months. She loved and accepted people into her home. Evada was preceded in death by her husband Harvard, 2 sisters: Ruth Orme Yancey (Harold) and Phyllis Orme Chandler (Kay) and a girl who was included in the family: Jean Horowitz Smith (Wayne); a daughter-in-law JesAnee Candace Porter, a grandson Dehson Bitter, one great-granddaughter, and many cousins and friends. She is survived by her 8 children: Lance Orme Bitter (Junea Sarah South) of Alaska, Janine Bitter Christensen (Lance) of Idaho Falls, Kent Orme Bitter currently with his wife BettyAnn Huntsman in Indonesia on a mission, Lisa Bitter Jackson (David) of Glendora, California, Daren Orme Bitter (Kathy Klingler) of Terreton, Idaho, Myra Bitter Sharp (Gregg) of Idaho Falls, Lanae Bitter Kener (David) of Pocatello, Idaho, and Greg Orme Bitter (Amanda Miller) of St. Anthony, Idaho and 40 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Stanfield Ward Chapel, (1925 East 49th South) in Idaho Falls. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://youtu.be/xps6ysJMrKc. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Evada 6/22/1929 - 8/21/2022Bitter