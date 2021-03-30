George Robert Bitter, 84, of Spring City, Utah, passed peacefully through the veil in his home on March 24, 2021 of natural causes. Bob was born on October 22, 1936 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Bessie Young and George Ericksen Bitter. He served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montevideo, Uruguay. He received a Bachelor's of Science in Agriculture from Utah State University and a Bachelor's of International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management. He married Sherry Lynn Meservy October 23, 1959 in the Logan LDS Temple. They are the parents of seven children, one of whom greeted him on the other side along with his sweetheart Sherry. Following their marriage they moved to the Bitter family ranch near Swan Valley, Idaho. Several years later Bob accepted a job in Nicaragua so they moved their family to Managua for three years. They also enjoyed living in Arizona, Oregon, Colorado and Utah. Bob and Sherry loved the time they spent together crisscrossing the country. His greatest joy: twenty-nine grandchildren and forty-four great-grandchildren call him Grandpa Bob! He was a cowboy in every sense of the word; he loved riding, branding, roping, hunting, baling hay, and he built miles of fence! He was a prolific writer and orator. He and Sherry started their retirement with an LDS Mission in Concepcion, Chile. Following their mission they served several years as ordinance workers in the Manti Utah LDS Temple. He later served a Family History Service mission and completed 248,139 indexing records. He is survived by their children: Robert Lynn (Theresa) Mesa, AZ, Rachelle (Steve) Craig Emmett, ID, Solana (Matthew) Carlisle Farmington, UT, Saebra (Greg) Muller Spring City, UT, Sonia (Brian) Olmstead Spring City, UT, G. Ryan (Deana) San Tan Valley, AZ., Layne (Rebecca) Pittman, Roosevelt, UT. Siblings Deon Searle, Carol (Elray) Robinson and Lowell (Sherry) Bitter. He was preceded in death by his wife Sherry and his daughter Sheila Maye Pittman. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cedar Creek Ward Chapel, Spring City, UT with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Spring City Cemetery. Online condolences and Zoom live link at rasmussenmortuary.com George 10/22/1936 - 3/24/2021Robert Bitter
