Bitton John Boyd Bitton John Boyd Bitton, 88, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and squadron commander, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2021 in Spokane, Washington. During his 23 years in the military, he never felt work was work. He loved to fly and teach, and he continued to embrace life to its fullest. He mastered fly fishing, fly tying, tennis, golf, skiing and storytelling. He is greatly missed by all . . . except the fish in nearby lakes. The son of Ronald and Lola Bitton and brother to Davis Bitton, Marilyn Lambson, and Elaine Benson, John was born and raised in Blackfoot, Idaho, where everyone knew him as Boyd. He loved the outdoors and Scouting. He was a cheerleader for the football team at Blackfoot High School and was involved in basketball, track, and debate. Boyd married Elna Vilate Crouch in the Idaho Falls Temple, and over the years they raised a family together, ran businesses, and moved multiple times. Later divorced, they are survived by their children: Cyndi Bozarth, Jana Lillie, Victoria Ballard, Jeff Bitton and Jody Rose. Boyd was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. For many years he was companion to Ann Ozuna. Boyd's work ethic, wisdom, wit and humor always drew people to him, and he treasured all whose lives touched his. Before his death he wrote, "Dear friends, please do not be saddened by my passing. I am having a joyous time reuniting with parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. It is beautiful here. We will celebrate when you join us." He remained loyal to his LDS faith. Two times, Boyd won battles against non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He liked the Clint Eastwood advice to get up each morning and "not let the old man out." He never did. Boyd left a lasting legacy of fun and love. A graveside service will be held on his birthday, Saturday, July 3, at 2:00 p.m. at the Grove City Cemetery, 1 Willow Dr. in Blackfoot, Idaho.