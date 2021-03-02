Margaret Anne Brown Bitton (Peggy), 97, a resident of Boise, passed away February 28, 2021 in Boise. For a complete obituary, please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com Margaret (Peggy) 10/29/1927 - 2/28/2021Anne Brown Bitton
