Alexander Jamie Black, of Idaho Falls, passed peacefully in his home, with his loving wife, Shannielle, by his side, and surrounded by family and close friends on Saturday, March 13. Jamie will be missed by so very many people. His humor, kindness, generosity and genuine love are his everlasting legacy. Jamie is survived by his wife, Shannielle, and his children, Shaun (17), Sam (15), Kayla (13), Megan (9), Rachel (7) and Leah (5). Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 19th, at 11:00am, at 3721 Shadow Mountain Trail, Idaho Falls Idaho 83404, with interment to follow at the Rexburg Cemetery. Services may be viewed via the internet by going to Jaime's obituary at www.flammfh.com. Jamie's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at EIRMC, Teton Cancer, Idaho Kidney Institute, Terry Packer ENT, East Falls Family Practice, Huntsman Cancer Institute, and Encompass Hospice Care for their kind and compassionate care given during his valiant fight against Aplastic Anemia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the substantial medical costs via Venmo @blackmax95. Jamie 9/26/1977 - 3/13/2021Black