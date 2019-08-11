Kathy Black, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2019, at her home. Kathy was born September 14, 1952, in Kamloops, British Columbia, to Larry Betts and Margaret Wooding Betts. She grew up and attended schools in Cranbrook, British Columbia. She also attended Ricks College, University of Calgary, and Brigham Young University. On August 3, 1974, Kathy married Dave Black in Provo, Utah. After they married, Kathy and Dave moved to Los Angeles and later made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised five children together. In Idaho Falls, Kathy was able to fulfill her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings in the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women organizations. Though she enjoyed all of these callings, she loved being the Librarian most. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, creating crafts of all kinds, and traveling, especially to Hawaii. She loved teaching 4th and 5th grade and even continued to tutor kids after her retirement. She was blessed with a great sense of humor and dearly loved her children and grandchildren. Kathy is survived by her loving husband; sons, Darren (Andrea) Black of Albuquerque, NM, and Kyle (Brandi) Black of Boise, ID; daughters, Kelli Black of Boise, ID, Kari (Dustin May) Black of Boise, ID, and Leann (James) Cain of Boise, ID; sister, Diane Knight of Cranbook, British Columbia; brothers, Gordon Betts of Cranbrook, British Columbia, and Bill (Jean) Betts of Moosejaw, Saskatchewan; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Waterford Ward, 5255 S 5th W, with Gary West officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from to 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) and from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kathy 9/14/1952 - 8/8/2019Black