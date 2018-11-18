Gayle George Blackburn, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 16, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and Visiting Angels. Gayle was born June 10, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jesse Lorin Blackburn and Hazel Muriel Ferguson Blackburn. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Bremerton, Washington, and attended Idaho Falls High School. He graduated with an Associate's Degree in Business from Ricks College. He served as an electrician with the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He returned to Idaho Falls after the war. On October 3, 1956, he married Rena Ann Howard in Idaho Falls. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in October 1960. To this union were born three children, Paul, Mark, and Lori. Gayle and Rena made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gayle worked as a program lead in procurement at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory for 44 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as Young Men's President, Executive Secretary, Ward Clerk, and volunteered at the temple and the cannery. He enjoyed golf, carpentry, fishing in his youth, 4-wheeling & razor riding, camping, and firearms marksmanship. Gayle is survived by his loving wife, Rena Ann Blackburn of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Paul L. (Julie) Blackburn of Woods Cross, UT; son, Mark (Janean) Blackburn of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lori A. (Carl) Wharton of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Meryl (Don) Nelson; brother, Bob "Bud" Blackburn; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Colleen Blackburn, brother, Gary Jess Blackburn, and great granddaughter, Olivia Mackay. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at the Idaho Falls 24th Ward, 1155 First Street, with Bishop Michael Smart officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. The family suggests donations be made to the VFW. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gayle G. 6/10/1934 - 11/16/2018Blackburn