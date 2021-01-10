Blackburn Melvin Blackburn MELVIN ALLEN BLACKBURN, age 87, passed away on January 5, 2021, peacefully at Blackfoot, Idaho, from causes related to age, at the Willows Assisted Living Facility. Melvin was born March 24, 1933, at Blackfoot Idaho, the son of Lyle and Florence (Christensen) Blackburn. Melvin grew up in the Riverside area. Melvin met and married Aloha Dixson in 1953. From that union three sons were born, Dyrk, Kirk and Robert. They later divorced. On August 13, 1965, Melvin married his forever sweetheart, (Katherine) Irene Gay at Elko, Nevada. They started their life together living in Pocatello, Idaho. In June, 1968, their daughter Pamela was born. In 1974 they purchased a small farm near Blackfoot and raised their family. In 1983 they purchased a second home in Spencer, Idaho where he enjoyed time with friends and family year-round. During his career he worked as a welder, ending his career after 27 years with the FMC Corporation in Pocatello, Idaho. One of the family's greatest memories is surprising Mel with a limo ride home on his last day at work. Once retired, Mel enjoyed spending winters in Quartzsite, Arizona with Irene and their home in Spencer in the summer month's along with property in in Humphrey, Idaho - making lifelong friends along the way. Most of all, Mel will be remembered for his giving spirit. You could not visit him without leaving with something like a loaf of bread, a fish lure, cookie or a piece of pie and of course a great story about the good old days. He always welcomed a visit and never met a stranger. Melvin is survived by: sons, Dyrk Blackburn, Kirk Blackburn (Kris), Robert Blackburn (Jodee) all of Blackfoot, Idaho; daughter, Pamela Blackburn (Jason Ruiz) of Visalia, California; grandchildren Elijah Joslyn, Ashley Blackburn, Sam Blackburn, Julia Brodie, Rebecca Rodriguez, Jennifer Kreamier, Melissa Carlson, Brandi Huffman, Shilo Truman, plus many great grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces and nephews who were very close and dear to him. Mel was preceded in death by his wife Irene; parents and a brother Myrthen. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and the care providers of the Willows, Gables (Blackfoot) and Compass Hospice for all they did to keep our dad safe and well cared for. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Condolences can be sent to the family www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.