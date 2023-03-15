Willis Jed Blaine, 80, of Rexburg, Idaho, peacefully passed away surrounded by family in Idaho Falls, Idaho on March 12, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Willis was born on July 13, 1942 in West Jordan, Utah, to Willis Aron and Veola Breinholt Blaine. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's in Mathematics. While living in Terreton, he worked in agriculture as a farmer from the age of 4 to 67, accumulating 63 years. He also taught math, physics, and astronomy for West Jefferson High School for 30 years. Willis also coached multiple sports, mainly basketball. He married Elaine Louise Ellis on July 23, 1966. She passed away on October 25, 2008. Willis married Lola Ann Nelson (Luke) on March 21, 2010, soon after their marriage, Willis and Lola moved to Rexburg, Idaho. Willis was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and was a willing servant of the Lord, serving in bishoprics, as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples, and many other callings throughout his life; his favorite calling was as a Primary teacher. As a young man, he served as a missionary to the Germany Hamberg Mission, and later with his wife Lola to the Washington Spokane Mission, where he was the Car Tzar. He was a Mensa Member and enjoyed playing chess, sudoku, crossword puzzles, writing poems and his life story, reading, fishing and astronomy. Willis is survived by his wife Lola of Rexburg, ID; daughter Rebecca (Arash) Niazi of Gig Harbor, WA; sons Melvin (Stacey) Blaine of Payson, AZ, Clinton (Kelly) Blaine of Bluff City, TN, James (Jessica) Blaine of Iona, ID; Lola's children: Stephanie (Brad) Lee of Hyrum, UT, Michael (Stacie) Luke of Hyrum, UT, Carolyn (Scott) Coziahr of Casper, WY, and Susan Luke of Las Vegas, NV; sisters Iris Blaine of American Fork, UT, Julia (Orlin) Lewis of Lewisville, ID, brother Byron Kay (Carmenza) Blaine of Terreton, ID, and sister-in-law Deon Blaine of Arizona. Willis is loved by 15 Blaine grandchildren and 10 Luke Grandchildren, and three Luke great-grandchildren. Willis is preceded by his first wife, Elaine; brother David L. Blaine, brother-in-law Gary Ellis, parents Willis and Veola, and his in-laws Melvin & Irene Ellis. Funeral service for Willis will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Terreton LDS Stake Center (1297 E 1500 N, Terreton, ID 83450). Family will receive friends and family on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Rexburg 14th LDS Ward building (590 Summerwood Dr, Rexburg, ID 83440), as well as prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the West Jefferson Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Willis 7/13/1942 - 3/12/2023J Blaine
