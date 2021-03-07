Josie passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2021, in the arms of the love of her life. At the time, she was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Josie met her eternal partner, Fred Blair, in Olongapo, Philippines, in 1953. Their story began when Fred was deployed as a soldier in the U.S. Navy and she was the owner of Josie's Styling Salon in the Philippines. Shortly after they met, she was crowned the First Princess of the Philippines. Her beauty and grace overwhelmed young Fred. He then asked her father, Felix, for her hand, which he approved. They were married at the U.S. Military Base in Subic Bay on March 20, 1954. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she immediately convinced Fred to purchase their first home. She then gained U.S. Citizenship and opened Josie's Styling Salon in the United States. As of today, this business is still in operations in the same location on Skyline Drive and Broadway Blvd. Josie and Fred made the decision to start their family. The love for family resulted in them bringing eight children into the world: Steven, R. Lamar, Cindy, Tammi, Fred Jr., Robert, Richard, and Jimmy. Through the years, and at the objection of Fred, Josie slowly purchased real estate in the Idaho Falls area. Fred was responsible for maintaining each of the properties while also working for the Department of Energy. She also opened a beauty college and five beauty salons in the region. She had amazing business and investment savvy which could only be described as incredible. She was most certainly one of the most brilliant entrepreneurs of her time. Although she was highly successful in taking advantage of the opportunities in the U.S., she was more interested in helping others. Everyone that knows Josie likely has a story of her kindness and hospitality. The Blair family remembers very few times when the dinner table didn't include someone they didn't know who needed a meal. Her kindness did not stop there. She also held Christmas parties and other events for special needs children where Fred was required to fill in for Santa Claus. Her kind heart extended to countless members of the community that to this day will likely testify that she made a positive difference in their lives. Josie will be dearly missed by all that she touched. She was a member of The Church is Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the fellowship of her church family and friends. Josie was proceeded in death by her son R. Lamar Blair and her parents. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 67 years, Fred Blair; her children, Steven Blair, Cindy (Jeff) Garner, Tammi (Gary) Millar, Fred (Yana) Blair Jr., Robert Blair, Richard Blair, and Jim (Jenny) Blair; 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, March 8, 2021, at Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Josephine 3/11/1933 - "Josie" 3/2/2021Blair
