Steven Villareal Blair, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Steven was born August 14, 1955, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Fred Blair and Josephine Dominguez Villareal Blair. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He worked and later retired as a security guard. In 1977, he married Brenda Young. They had three wonderful daughters, Jessica, Jennifer and Angela. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had many hobbies. He enjoyed playing his guitar and working with computers. He also loved photography. Steven is survived by his loving daughters, Jessica Wilding of Idaho Falls, ID, Jennifer (Whitney) Robertson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Angela (Creighton) Harris of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Fred Blair Sr. of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Cindy (Jeff) Garner of Idaho Falls, ID, Tammi (Gary) Millar of UT, Freddy (Yana) Blair, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID, Robert (Mikelyn) Blair of Idaho Falls, ID, Richard Blair of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jimmy (Jennifer) Blair; and 8 grandchildren, Taylor, Rylee, Abigail, Terrence, Keiera, Steven, Ryker, and Carson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josie Blair, and brother, Richard Lamar Blair. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steven 8/14/1955 - 7/6/2022Villareal Blair