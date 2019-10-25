Alexander Blake earned his angel wings and went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 20th, 2019. He was loved by everyone who knew him. His smile and laughter was contagious and it brightened our days. We will forever miss you, may you be whole and free from your limitations from this earth and doing all the things you love up in heaven. He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Lisa Blake; siblings, Ryan (Ry Ry) Blake Jr., Hailey Blake; grandmother, Natividad Wilson; aunts, Jody Blake, Elma Blake; uncles Nestor Hapayan, Bobby Roberts, Glenn Wienstroer, and Sterling Blake. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Taylor; and grandfathers, James Ian MacIntosh and Douglas Wilson. Special Thanks for his caretakers past and present: Glenn, Sujeira, Yolanda, Elizabeth, Caitlin, Cheyenne, Dawn, Debbie, John, Kim. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 and Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., prior to services, both at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Alexander 4/30/2007 - 10/20/2019Hapayan Blake