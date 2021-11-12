Rhea Davis Mecham Blake, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2021 in St. Anthony, ID in the loving arms of her husband Richard "Dick" Blake. Born February 3, 1944 in Tooele UT, Rhea grew up the youngest of five siblings, all of whom survive her: Nolan, Leon, Gary, & Carmen. Rhea's childhood family bounced around rural southeast Idaho, her father Onan being an educator & coach. Always the young socialite, she was drawn to many extracurricular activities: piano, flute, baton twirling, cheerleading, student council, & dancing. She loved watching her older brothers play basketball. Rhea lived her entire life joined at the emotional hip with her best friend and sister, Carmen. After high school she graduated from BYU in 1966 with a degree in home economics, her passion. This she taught at South Fremont Jr. High, Sugar Salem, and South Fremont high schools, working many long evenings helping students after hours with projects. Her quiet mentorship continues to reverberate throughout the community today. Rhea & Dick made a high school romance permanent by getting married on Sept. 10, 1965. For 56 years they have treasured one another, and set a standard for posterity of what true love looks like in all phases of life. Rhea's most cherished moments were being surrounded by family, and the more the merrier! Each grandchild knows the laughter accompanying board games and puzzle time with grandma. She adored all of her nieces and nephews, loving each as if they were her own. Rhea loved Church life and served in many callings -each one an opportunity to expand the walls of love. Never idle, she exemplified lifelong self-improvement, taking piano lessons until the end and honing her skills in quilting, baking, crochet, and many more. Rhea brought out the best in everyone who knew her. Her ability to lift others was inspirational, and the hallmark of her life. She freely gave of her time and talents, elevating the concerns of others before her own. Rhea's touchstones were kindness, compassion, forgiveness, and friendship. She would like to publicly thank the entire community for the unyielding loving-kindness shown to daughter, Lisa. Besides her husband and siblings, Rhea is survived by children: Alison (Greg) Lewis, Frank (Deborah) Blake, Lisa Blake, Todd (Katrina) Blake, Les (Christy) Blake, Addie (Jeremy) Stone. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center 247 E.4th N. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 until 7:30 and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 both at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Rhea 2/3/1944 - 11/10/2021Blake
