Ted White Blake, 71, longtime resident of Egin and Parker, died early Sunday morning at home following an eight-month battle with cancer. Ted was born June 1, 1949, in St. Anthony, ID, the fifth child of Jack Hunter and Mae White Blake. He attended through the eighth grade at Parker Elementary School and graduated from South Fremont High School. Ted married Sally Davis in 1966, and they had four children together. Ted was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Idaho National Guard for six years. He farmed and ranched with his father for many years and later, drove truck for Walter's Ready Mix for 20 years. Ted enjoyed traveling, 4-wheeling, taking photos, and spending winters with Sally in their home in Logandale, NV. He is survived by his wife, their three children: Jade Blake, Angie (Jed) Lyman, Megan (Tate) Swensen; 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sister, Maurita (Neil) Henricksen (Spokane, WA), brother, Fran (Cheryl) Blake (Rexburg, ID). He was preceded in death by his son, Seth Hunter; his parents; brothers, Robert and Tom Blake, and sister Barbara Fogarish. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parker 2nd Ward Chapel, 132 North Center Street, Parker, with Bishop Douglas James officiating. Friends may call at the Parker 2nd Ward from 5 pm to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, and from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. on Friday before the funeral. Services can also be live-streamed on Facebook by searching "In Memory of Ted White Blake". Interment following at the Parker Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful, compassionate nurses at One Source Hospice: Tegan, Brent, and Carrie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Food Bank. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Ted 6/1/1949 - 11/8/2020Blake