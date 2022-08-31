William Dan Blake, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2022. Bill was born on October 28, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rulon Mark Blake and Ethel Marie Armstrong Blake. He was raised in Lincoln, Idaho, and graduated from Ammon High School in 1951. After completing active duty he served an additional 8 years in the Army Reserves. He attended BYU in Provo, Utah, for two years, majoring in accounting. He then continued his education in electrical technology and became an electrician. He worked as an electrician for several companies, and eventually settled at the Idaho National Laboratory, where he worked 20 years. He was an active member in the local union 449 for 60 years. He was also a member of the Elks Club, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1957, he married Betty Jean Moulton and they had two sons, Hal Mark Blake, and William (Dayle) Blake. They were later divorced. In 1987, he married Dorothy Colleen Gardner and added 4 children to his clan. Sandy Brown, Robyn Nickum, Jana Kolbet (John), and Curtis (Karla) Gardner. He enjoyed antique cars and was the proud owner of a 1941 Chevrolet Special Deluxe Business Coupe, a 1964 1/2 Mustang Convertible, and the town of Iona's First Fire Engine. He and Dot spent the last 26 winters in Overton, Nevada, where he enjoyed fishing in Lake Meade, 4-wheeling the beautiful canyons near lake Meade, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Bill is survived by his wife, Dot; sons, Hal (Iola) Blake and Curtis (Karla) Gardner; daughters, Sandy Brown, Robyn Nickum, and Jana (John) Kolbet; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rulon and Ethel Blake; son, Dayle Blake; brother, Rulon Dayle Blake; sister, Venice Blake Buell; and brother, James Robert Blake. Family will visit with friends at Woods Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Rose Hill Cemetary. 2355 Rollandet Street in Idaho Falls. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. William 10/28/1933 - 8/26/2022Dan Blake