Agnete Clara Margaret Blakeman, 89, passed away April 12, 2021, in Ammon, Idaho. Anita was born to Kai and Julia Wulff on December 15, 1931, in Rumford, Maine. She has four children, Sharon (Rick), Stephen (Stephanie), David (Lisa) and Julia (Mike). She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren who all loved her very much and will miss their Nana. Many cousins in Maine and Florida will miss her as well. Anita had many hobbies, including all kinds of needlework, listening to romance novels on audio books, playing Bingo, going to the casino when she lived in Ramona, California, where she was also a volunteer at the Ramona Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendal L. Blakeman (1994), and her brother, Karl Einar Wulff (2003). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Anita 12/15/1931 - 4/12/2021Blakeman
+2