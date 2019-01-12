Lila Christensen Blatter, 87, passed away peacefully January 5, 2019, in Washington, Utah. She was born March 17, 1931, in Shelley, Idaho, to Roy and Marie Christensen. Lila grew up in Ammon, Idaho, and went to school with her future husband, Lynn Blatter. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple June 11, 1952, and enjoyed 63 years together, raising their large family of seven children. Lynn passed away in 2015. They both loved to travel and went all over the world. Lila also enjoyed camping, cooking, gardening and reading. She loved visiting her children and being part of their lives through the years. She lived many years in Concord, California, where she enjoyed teaching a parenting class with Lynn, and also served a mini mission in the Laotion Branch. In 1988, she and Lynn bought "The Willows" in Ammon, Idaho, as a project for Lila. She enjoyed having a place in her hometown for the next several years. In later years, in between travel trips, she and Lynn lived in Las Vegas, NV, Cedar City, UT, Riverton, UT and Washington UT. She is survived by her children: Jan (David) Kotter of Washington, UT, Joni (Ben) Haddad of Danville, CA, Suzette (Don) Manning of Riverton, UT, Lisa (Mark) Brasher of Huntsville, UT, Terry Blatter of Las Vegas, NV, Eric (Dawnika) Blatter of Danville, CA, and Michael (Julie) Blatter of Newbury Park, CA. Lila has 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lila 3/17/1931 - 1/5/2019Blatter