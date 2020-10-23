Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. Sharlene Tobler Blatter was the eldest child of Donald and Louise Shoell Tobler. She was born on June 5, 1931, in St. George, Utah, which was the closest hospital to Bunkerville, Nevada. Bunkerville was home until her schoolteacher father bought a dairy farm and moved the family to Nampa, Idaho, when she was 12 years old. She and her three younger brothers learned to work hard on the farm and in school. After graduating from Nampa High School, she pursued a teaching degree at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. It was at BYU where she met the love of her life, newly returned missionary, Glenn Blatter. They dated while she finished her degree, and he began his. They were married March 20, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple a year after they met. Following the wedding, they returned to Utah. Sharlene taught school in Payson, Utah, while Glenn finished his degree. After graduation, they settled in Ammon, Idaho. Ammon is where Sharlene and Glenn would welcome, nurture, and love their six children: Don Glenn, Kent Reed, Mark Layne, Dale Jay, Diane, and Shana. She was the consummate homemaker: cooking, sewing, decorating, and cleaning. As a farmer's wife, she learned how to deal with "dry farm dirt" and still keep a beautiful and welcoming home inside and out. That beautiful welcoming home became a haven to many that needed guidance, refuge, and love. Sharlene was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous callings including Primary President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Ward and Stake Relief Society President, and with her husband as officiators at the Idaho Falls Temple. Often, her table would be laden with delicious food prepared for those in need. The sharing of food would continue as she and Glenn served their mission in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, where her homemade bread became famous. While Sharlene was dedicated and dutiful in her home, she was also an avid volunteer outside of the home. She worked with LDS Social Services in the adoption program. She was active helping with the Festival of Trees for many years. She also worked with the Native American placement program. Helping others was part of her nature. Sharlene was an excellent example of how to love and live life fully. She was ever actively engaged in a good work. She taught all her children and grandchildren the importance of hard work through her love of gardening. She shared her love of adventure through traveling, boating, snowmobiling, and family gatherings. She shared her unconditional love by supporting every activity she could and by welcoming people to her side when she couldn't. She demonstrated true love by tenderly caring for Glenn through their 67 years together. Busy and loving until the end, she always had a "to do" list. Now she can rest from her earthly labors. She is survived by her sons, Don Blatter (Helma) of Idaho Falls, Kent Blatter (Arlene) of Idaho Falls, Mark Blatter (Karen) of Ammon, Dale Blatter (Lara) of Richland, WA; daughters, Diane Blatter (John Johnson) of Bonner's Springs, KS, and Shana Clayton (Thomas) of Ucon. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, D. Lee Tobler (Darlene) of Meridian, ID, and Douglas Tobler of Lindon, UT. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Reed Blatter; parents, Donald Tobler and Lousie Tobler; brother, Harmon Tobler; and her grandsons, Bradley Kent Blatter and Logan John Blatter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Ammon 1st Ward, 3000 Central Avenue, with Bishop Joe Richins officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sharlene 6/5/1931 - 10/21/2020Blatter
+2