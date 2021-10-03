Dale Ray Bleak, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Dale was born on November 4, 1957, to Samuel C. Bleak and Carlene Leinweber in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Southern Idaho and California. He graduated from Lynwood High School in 1975. In May of 1978, he married Cheryl Domingues in Belgrade, California. Together they had one son, Chris. They later divorced. Dale worked in various fields including a flower shop in Campton, California, a salesman with BNF Distributing and finished his career working for Pepsi Co. at Frito Lay. He also enjoyed working at Broadway Bowl on the side. Dale was a member of the Moose Lodge in California and enjoyed playing darts any chance that he could. He enjoyed Nascar and going to Las Vegas to watch the races every year with his parents. Dale was a huge Denver Broncos and Dodgers fan. He was a stubborn old man that would give help to anyone and at any time that needed it. He is survived by his mother, Carlene (Douglas) Hadley of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Chris (Stephanie) Bleak of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandsons: Chase Nichols, Brenden Bleak, and Brooke Nichols all of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dale is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Bleak. Private services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Dale 11/4/1957 - 9/22/2021Ray Bleak
+1
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Who does that?': Inside the chaotic scene that capped Rigby's win over Idaho Falls
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bonneville ends skid, Blackfoot evens record and more Week 6 results
-
Stratton, Malina
-
'Nightmare’ elk hunt turns heads in Teton County, Wyo.
-
Potter, Michael
-
Idaho Falls woman arrested after reportedly threatening neighbors with knife
-
District 93 requires masks, moves into red phase of COVID response plan
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Still unbeaten, Idaho Falls breaks into the 5A rankings
-
Mormon president: Church leaders speak 'pure truth'
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Inside' Idaho Falls transformation from winless to unbeaten