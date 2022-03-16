Pamela Michelle Bleyl, 49, of Rigby, passed away on March 6, 2022, in Stanton, Texas, due to a tragic work incident. She was born on August 28, 1972, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Kenneth DeLynn Russell and Karen Harwood Russell. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School in 1990. She also attended Ricks College and Idaho State University, graduating in Dental Hygiene. Pam married Todd Packer on November 6, 1994, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and later divorced. They were blessed with one son, Kade Wesley Packer. She devoted her life to Kade and loved him dearly. She was a dance and hockey mom, and her life revolved around Kade's activities. Pam was going to become a grandma in August and was thrilled and excited to take on this new role. Pam married Jeffrey Bleyl on November 25, 2017, in Pocatello, Idaho. Jeff was the love of her life. Every single day of their marriage when Jeff would tell Pam he loved her she would say, "I love you more." She and Jeff traveled the world together, packing a lifetime of love and wonderful adventures into the 4 1/2 years they were married. They were currently working together to build Pam's dream home in Rigby. Both she and Jeffrey worked for Liberty Oilfield in Odessa, Texas, for the past four years, working two weeks on, and enjoying two weeks off together each month. Pam was working toward the goal of entering Liberty's engineering program. Prior to her career switch she was a dental hygienist for almost 20 years, working for Dr. George at Comfort Care Dental and with various other doctors in southwest Idaho. She also taught dental hygiene at Idaho State University and worked for the Idaho National Laboratory as both an administrative assistant and an EMT/firefighter prior to graduating from college. Pam was incredibly ambitious and could accomplish anything she put her mind to. She was the sunshine in other's lives and loved to be with family and friends, always thinking of and doing for others with a smile on her face. She was a gifted seamstress and created many beautiful quilts and crafts. She spent many hours on her bike and also in Island Park at the family cabin. She loved to travel and was always on the go. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout the years. Pam is survived by her husband Jeffrey Bleyl of Rigby, ID; her son Kade (McKenzie) Packer of Pocatello (and a soon-to-be grandbaby in August 2022). Her siblings Lori Russell of San Diego, CA; Mindy (Brad) Renfro of Idaho Falls, ID; Doug (Katie) Russell of Idaho Falls, ID; Scott (Anna) Russell of Ucon, ID; and Wendy (Trevor) Thomas of Idaho Falls, ID. Her parents in-law Jeffrey and Janet Bleyl, Spring City, UT; and brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas (Sirinya) Bleyl of Tokyo, Japan; Rebecca and Benjamin (deceased) Whitmer of Elk Grove, CA; Justin (Kiyono) Bleyl of Jupiter, FL; Jared (Chelet) Bleyl of Pleasant Grove, UT; Shannon Bleyl of Stillwater, OK; Joseph (Chrislynn) Bleyl of West Jordan, UT; Jacob Bleyl of Midvale, UT; Jonathan Bleyl of Midvale, UT; and Whitney (John) Lummus of West Jordan, UT; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth DeLynn Russell and Karen Russell Daniel, and step-dad Dayle Wayne Daniel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Brentwood Ward, 2040 Brentwood Drive, in Idaho Falls with Bishop Skow officiating. The family will visit with friends and loved ones on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wood@woodfuneralhome.com. Pamela 8/28/1972 - 3/6/2022Bleyl
