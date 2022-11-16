LaRae Dee (Johnson, Steffler) Blosch passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at her home in Ammon, Idaho, after her second battle with cancer. She was 77 years old. LaRae was born on April 30, 1945, in Rigby, Idaho, to Donna and Lyle Johnson. LaRae was the oldest of five children, with three brothers (Gary, Carl, and Ron) and one sister (DeAnn). She graduated from Bonneville High School where she met her future husband Darwin Steffler. In 1964, she and Darwin were married, and they moved to Denver, Colorado, where all three of their children were born. After 11 years in Colorado, they decided to move to West Yellowstone, Montana, where they ran Lake View Cabins together for 10 years. There are many unbelievable stories from the years in West Yellowstone and at Hebgen Lake, involving bears, cats, bison, and lots of fishing. After Darwin and LaRae divorced in 1984, LaRae moved back to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to attend Eastern Idaho Technical College. After completing her course work, LaRae worked for Idaho National Laboratory as an administrative assistant and record keeper for 15 years. She effortlessly fell into the role of "grandmother," and was a pillar of support for her three children, Eric, Danielle, and Darrin, as they started their own families. She was a fantastic cook and a frequent reference point for Danielle in that regard. In 2009, she met David Blosch, and they were married at David's home in Rigby in 2010. They enjoyed each other's company immensely and spent a lot of time traveling together in the western states. They also shared a love for their pug, Jake, who was never far from their side. LaRae enjoyed putting her quick wit to use through banter on Facebook, which was observed by many family members and friends. She will always be known for her beautiful, infectious laugh and great sense of humor, which she retained until her passing. Some of her last conversations were lighthearted jokes with family and hospice staff, despite her progressing illness. LaRae was preceded in death by her mother, Donna, and her father, Lyle, as well as her oldest brother, Gary. LaRae is survived by her loving husband, David; her three children, Eric (Emily), Danielle (Gary Lenon), and Darrin (Tamara); three siblings, Carl, Ron, and DeAnn (Rod); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you to OneSource Hospice for the kind and gentle care they provided. A celebration of life for LaRae will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. LaRae 4/30/1945 - 10/27/2022Dee Blosch
