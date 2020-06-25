Kevin A Bloxham was born on July 31, 1961. Kevin was the definition of "Living Your Best Life" right up to his passing on June 22, 2020. Born and raised in Rigby, Id. Kevin attended Rigby High School. After high school, he attended college in Utah. From early childhood into adulthood, Kevin played and excelled in basketball. He had a deep love for the game. The life lessons learned from his teammates and coaches shaped him into the man he was. He took up dirt bike riding at a very young age and competed in races through his teens and into early adulthood. Kevin was married to Calleen Harris in December 1983 and then Janelle Phillips in February 1989. On January 16, 1999, Kevin married Nita Taylor. Kevin and Nita built a strong, beautiful marriage and raised 7 children together. In 1989, Kevin started KB Concrete, the first of many businesses he would start through his life. Kevin is described as a born worker. One of his priorities in life was to teach and be an example of a strong work ethic. The companies he built employed numerous individuals and had a great impact on so many lives. Kevin lived by the motto "Work Hard, Play Hard". When he wasn't working, you could find him on anything with a motor. He enjoyed dirt bikes, Harleys, Razors, Jeeps, snowmobiles, jet skis, boats, airplanes, and fast cars. Kevin enjoyed attending basketball games and motor-cross events with friends and family. Kevin spent time traveling with his wife, family, and friends, enjoying many adventures in various countries and destinations throughout the United States. Kevin was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was a natural leader, the purest example of generosity, strength, and positivity. His death is not only a great loss to those that loved him dearly, but to the communities, he supported, lived, and worked in. Kevin is survived by his parents, Ed & Barbara Bloxham; his wife, Nita Bloxham; their children: Amber Murrer (Dan), Linsey Williams, Keesha Bloxham-Hart, Nathan Lott (Mandie), Megan Bowman (Jordan), Broni Rowland (Kenny) and Kami Olsen (Daniel), along with 17.5 grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his Grandparents and his Mother and Father-in-law. A commemoration in his honor will be held from 7-8:30 p.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, with a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., both events will be held at the soon to be Ucon Motor World located on the South West corner of E 97th North and Yellowstone Hwy, one mile south of Ucon. Interment to follow at Taylor Cemetery, 720 E. 129 S. Idaho Falls, Id 83404. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kevin 7/31/1961 - 6/22/2020A Bloxham
