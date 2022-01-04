Curtis James Boam, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 2, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Curtis was born November 9, 1956, in Sacramento, California, to Larry James Boam and Neva Crain Boam. He grew up and attended schools in Grant and graduated from Rigby High School. On November 16, 1979, he married Patricia Jean Cramer in the Idaho Falls Temple. Curtis and Patty made their home in Idaho Falls where Curtis worked as a Real Estate Appraiser. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a two-year mission to Minneapolis/Illinois. He served in several bishoprics, including two at BYU-Idaho. He enjoyed snowmobiling, working on home projects, collectibles, woodworking, and traveling, especially to the beaches of Hawaii. He loved Mexican food and going to lunch with his friends. He had a deep love for his children and especially his grandchildren. Curtis was a master gift-giver, and loved giving gifts to family and those in need. Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Jean Boam of Idaho Falls; daughter, Amy Marie Boam of Idaho Falls; son, Eric Curtis (Meredith) Boam of Austin, TX; daughter, Hailey Boam of Idaho Falls; father, Larry Boam of Rigby, ID; and grandchildren, Madisyn, Henry, Eleanor, and Archibald; brother, Mark Boam of Rigby, ID; and sister, Sandra Boam of Brigham City, UT. He was preceded in death by his mother, Neva Boam. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Shadow Mountain Ward, 3721 Shadow Mountain Trail Rd., with Bishop Donevan Neider officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Curtis 11/19/1956 - 1/2/2022James Boam