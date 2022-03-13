JoAnn Bodell, age 72, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on March 9, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. JoAnn was born on April 28,1949, to Joseph Junior and Norma Merkley Bodell in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She grew up and attended school in Rigby, Idaho, where she enjoyed participating in high school musicals and excelled in learning. She graduated from Rigby High School and pursued higher education at Utah State University where she studied Education, Biology, and other sciences. During her time at USU, she developed a loved for teaching and moved back to Idaho Falls to teach science at Clair E. Gail Junior High School. As her passion for teaching grew, so did her love for her students and fellow teachers. For over 36 years, she touched the hearts and minds of hundreds of young individuals seeking to know and understand science. She was known for her wonderful stories and witty sense of humor. In addition to teaching, she was awarded the Governor's Award in Science. JoAnn served on the Board of Directors for the Idaho Education Association and also served twice as President of the Idaho Falls Education Association. JoAnn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved teaching gospel doctrine, singing in the choir, and serving as a choir director. She had a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a faithful ministering sister. In JoAnn's personal time, she learned to knit, crochet, and embroider. She made beautiful blankets, clothing, and shared her talents with many people. She also had a true talent for singing and enjoyed singing in the Single Adult's choir. Music was a major part of her life. She loved to travel and experience nature, especially Yellowstone National Park. She knew the scientific name of so many flowers. She made friends easily and loved spending time with them, especially going to lunch. After teaching, JoAnn retired and continued to serve others in many capacities. One of her favorite activities was serving as a docent at the Idaho Falls Zoo. She loved going along with the zoo-mobile and teaching children about the animals. JoAnn loved her family. She spent much of her time with her great nieces and nephews. They were truly a jov in her life. JoAnn is survived by her brother, Robert Bodell; sister, Eloise (Darrel) Pack; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Bodell; nephews, Otto (Bridget) Higbee, Don (Varaporn) Higbee, Joe (Angie) Bodell, and Michael (Amanda) Pack; nieces, Kimberly Longmore and Kristin Paduano; great nephews, Dustin Higbee, Alex Higbee, Zachary Higbee, Quentin Pack, Grant Pack, and Lane Pack; great nieces, Lacy Higbee, Abigail Bodell, and Caroline Pack. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Norma Bodell; brother, Joseph Steven Bodell; sister-in law, Rita Bodell, and great nephew, Levi Higbee. At JoAnn's request there will be no services. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com JoAnn 4/28/1949 - 3/9/2022Bodell
