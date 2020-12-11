Our loving beautiful soul, Margrit Ilse Boettcher age 78, went into the arms of her angels, December 2nd, 2020 at BSA Health Systems in Amarillo, Texas, after complications following abdominal surgeries. Born October 8th, 1942 in Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany, she was the second child and only daughter to Hans Max Boettcher and Ilse Anna Franke Boettcher. Her brave parents, maternal grandmother two brothers and she escaped war-torn Germany in 1952, beginning the two year immigration journey to America, finally making their home on 12th St. in Idaho Falls, Idaho. As a shy girl with a thick German accent, her first years in the US were a struggle, yet she overcame adversity, as always, finding and embracing her lifelong friends, Mon'nette, Sandi, Doris, Judy, and Kathy, among others. They enjoyed many adventures and overcame many challenges together. Margrit attended local schools and graduated IFHS in 1961. As a natural stunning beauty, she often modeled and had many suitors. She married Roger Frank Sanders in 1963, and together they had three beautiful daughters Brandie, Misty and Hillary. They later divorced. Margrit was active in church and community services and events. She worked at LeVine's and loved their beautiful patrons, and enjoyed commentating and modeling in many local fashion shows. She was also featured in the Post Register many times, in high style. Her love of art brought her to the Art Museum and other local art galleries to work and model for. After leaving Idaho, she found her glow in Santa Fe, NM. She was enveloped in the spiritual feel there and made friends quickly becoming family as a window dresser at Brocks Fashion. She loved her casitas and long walks along Canyon Road. She married Wes Hunstad during that time. They later divorced. Margrit was quick-witted, eloquent, well read, selfless, and her immaculate handwriting was admired and sought after for local business signage. The overwhelming consensus is that she always made you feel loved, welcomed, comforted, and supported. OH! And she was a fabulous cook - her big pancakes, beef stroganoff, and Thanksgiving stuffing/gravy were legendary! She lived for and adored her children and grandchildren, making several cross-country trips to visit her cherished grand babies. She finally made her home in Amarillo to share time with the youngest and they were with her as she passed. Margrit is survived by her children Brandie & Craig Sturman, Misty & Joe Shumate, Hillary & Scott Schaben; GRAND children, Trent Sturman, Kelsi Sturman, Ritchie Castillo, Alexis Schaben, Sierra Schaben, Elizabeth DiFiore, and Devin Shumate; great-grand babies, Skye Shumate, Deklyn DiFiore and coming soon, Luna Lynn Castillo; brothers Hans and Gail Boettcher, Klaus and Andrea Boettcher, and Steve and Susy Boettcher; many adored nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. We are all SO blessed by her spirit. Preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, uncle, two aunts, and Roger and Wes. Our endless gratitude to the staff at BSA Health Systems in Amarillo. In lieu of flowers, please give to your local healthcare workers. Keep on keeping on. Celebration of life in spring 2021. Margrit 10/8/1942 - 12/2/2020Ilse Boettcher