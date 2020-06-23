Ronald Gene Bohman, 88, passed away June 19, 2020 in Rexburg. Gene was born October 26, 1931 in Monroe, Utah to Karl William and Thelma Gardner Bohman. He was in the Utah National Guard for two years while in high school. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950 and served for four years as Radioman for the Admirals ship. After being discharged from the Navy he was hired by the FAA and worked in Winslow, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Utah, and finally in Idaho Falls, Idaho as an Air Traffic Controller for the better part of 35 years. He retired in 1988 and enjoyed almost 22 years of retirement. On December 25, 1950 he married Doris Margaret Nielson in Yuma, Arizona. He enjoyed his cabin in Palisades and wintered in Beaver Dam, Arizona in their double wide home. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Gene first and foremost loved his wife Doris. They have been married for nearly 70 years. He was proud of his family and his eight son's accomplishments. He could fix anything and make it work. He loved hunting and fishing in his early years. He was a very accomplished "Ham radio operator." He had a passion for working on and fixing cars. He had a gift for conversation and could talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable. His smile, hugs, and laughter will be missed dearly. Love You Dad! Gene in survived by his wife Doris of Rexburg, sons, Stanley Gene (Cathy) of Twin Falls, Terre Mike (Lynne) of Charleston, SC, Douglas Hal (Brenda) of Rigby, Dane Eric (Tracy) of Rexburg, Karl Reed of Portland, OR, Steven Kurt of Phoenix, AZ, Jon Marc (Rebecca) of Idaho Falls, 30 grandchildren and 59 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Doryle and Hal, and son, Ronald Craig. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 till 4:40 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be Friday, June 26th at 3:00 p.m. in the Monroe, Utah Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Gene 10/26/1931 - 6/19/2020Bohman
+1