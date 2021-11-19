James "Jim" Froman Boland, 94, passed away in Idaho Falls November 10, 2021. Jim was born in Wind River Country in Riverton, Wyoming, on Sept. 27, 1927, to Abraham "Abe" Lincoln Boland and Grace Froman Boland. Jim attended Riverton High School and graduated in 1945. He enlisted in the Army shortly thereafter and earned the rank of sergeant. After WWII, Jim attended the University of Wyoming where he graduated in 1951 with honors with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He went on to earn a master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho in 1961. He met his wife Henrietta "Hank" Salisbury Harris in Dubois, Wyoming. Her father owned the Wind River Ranch and Hank came out from New Jersey to work the dude ranch in the summers. Everyone in town knew Abe and Grace because they ran the telephone exchange, and that's how Hank met Jim. They knew each for many years before getting married in 1953. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this summer. Jim secured a job at Westinghouse and came to Idaho Falls after graduating from college. He worked on the nuclear reactor prototype for the first nuclear submarine Nautilus. He later joined Argonne National Laboratories where he worked on other groundbreaking projects including EBRI, EBRII and TREAT. After 25 years, James retired from Argonne. Jim was a family man. Nothing was more important to him. He was happiest surrounded by family at reunions, gatherings and special events. Jim was the consummate host. He would welcome you with open arms, take your coat, put you at ease, fix your drink and make sure there was a spot for you at the table. An avid skier, adventurer and explorer, Jim took many trips across the country and around the region in motorhomes and vans, sharing natural and historical wonders with his traveling companions. He taught at least two generations to hunt, fish and ski, which he especially loved. He and his college friends once hauled a pickup truck up Togwatee Mountain to build a tow rope so they could ski the Continental Divide. Jim was always ready and willing to help his children and grandchildren learn something new. He taught them how to fix things, how to change oil and, most importantly, how to work. He supported them as they learned life lessons. He made time for one-on-one trips with his grandchildren, which always included unforgettable adventures. He traveled extensively after retirement. One of the highlights of his many travels was a horse pack trip in the Tibetan Highlands of China. Jim is survived by his wife, Henrietta; sons, James H. (Celia), George and Allen; and four grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Open House is planned from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 233 10th street. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity or organization of your choice. James 9/27/1927 - 11/10/2021Boland
