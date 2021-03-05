Bolinder Sandra "Sandi" Bolinder Sandra Bolinder, 62, of Firth, Idaho, passed away March 1, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and her loving family. Sandi was born March 7, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Lee Kuhn and Marilyn Patricia Kuhn. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Bonneville High School in 1976. On August 16, 1979, she married Kevin Albert Bolinder in Blackfoot, Idaho. Sandi and Kevin made their home in Firth, Idaho, where Sandi worked as a cabinetmaker and a merchandiser. She enjoyed gardening, pets, woodworking, crafts, and the sun. She was a devoted mother and wife and especially loved spending time with her family. Sandi is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Kevin Bolinder of Firth, ID; daughters, Morgan (Neil Shah) Bolinder of Denver, CO, and Kinsey (Keena Myers) Bolinder of Washington, DC; parents, Bob and Pat Kuhn of Idaho Falls; brother, David (Wilma) Kuhn of Cheyenne, WY; sister, Allison (Bob) Burnham of Idaho Falls; and brother, Steven (Alethea Browning Cox) Kuhn of Winnemucca, NV. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of Eastern Idaho at http://hospiceofeasternidaho.com/donate/ or to the Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City at https://donate3.cancer.org. The service will be live streamed online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.