Lyle Don Bollinger, 60, of Ashton, died July 15, 2020, at his home of natural causes. He was born May 1, 1960, the fifth child of ten, to Earl and Edna Bollinger. The family moved to Ashton from Big Piney Wyoming the summer of 1974. Lyle graduated from North Fremont in 1979 and attended Wyoming Tech. He returned to Ashton and worked in the logging and farming industry. He married Kathy Lenz in October 1981. They started their family with the birth of Ben(1984), Jess(1987) and Will(1992). Lyle began his career in agriculture in 1999. During this time that he took many opportunities and traveled to Russia, China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan as well as all over the United States. He earned the respect from his customers and proved his proficiency with servicing machinery. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and children; Ben (Heather), Jess, and Will (Kristy). His grandchildren; Berrik, Wylder, Gemma and Quinnlee. Siblings; Duncan, Eric, Barbara (Greg), Leslie (Mike), Jim (Suzette), Charles (Sue), Marc, and Pat (Kent). He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edna, and his brother Ed. Visitation will be held at Baxter Funeral Home Sunday evening 5:00-7:00 p.m., and Monday morning from 10-10:30. A graveside service will be conducted at the Squirrel Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the North Fremont Booster Club in memory of Lyle. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Lyle 5/1/2020 - 7/15/2020Bollinger