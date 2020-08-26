Kurtis Keith Bolton was born February 3, 1977, to Jerrold Lee Bolton and Lorraine Hansen Bolton in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away on August 23, 2020. He grew up in Ammon, and was the middle child in a family of five boys. He attended Hillview and Ammon Elementary Schools, and graduated from Hillcrest High School. He later graduated from DeVry University with a degree in Business Administration. As a youth, he loved sports, and played little league baseball and basketball. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, where he developed a love for camping and the great outdoors. His hobbies were reading, fishing, camping, hiking, and anything outdoors. Kurt held various jobs throughout his life. After graduation, he was an assistant manager for Walmart. Later, he became a loan officer for a bank. His last job was in the oil fields of North Dakota. He met and married Melissa Garcia in Arizona. Together, they have four daughters, Serenity, Savannah, Saige, and Alexa. He loved his family, and they were his world. He is survived by his wife, Melissa; his daughters, Serenity, Savannah, Saige, and Alexa; his parents, Jerry and Lorraine Bolton; his brothers, Jeff Bolton, Stephen Bolton (A.J. Polomar), Kevin Bolton, and Kendall (Amanda) Bolton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith and Mabel Hansen, and David and Edna Bolton. Funeral services will be held, with limited seating, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. The services will be live streamed at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kurt 2/3/1977 - 8/23/2020Bolton
