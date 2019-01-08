Raymond Richard Born, 89, of Ammon, passed away January 6, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice. Ray was born October 2, 1929, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Raymond Henry Born and Evelyn Frances Schaeffer Born. He grew up and attended schools in Omaha and graduated from South High School in 1947. He also served in the Navy Reserve. On February 18, 1951, he married Betty Lou Wever in Omaha, Nebraska. To this union were six children, three were born and three were chosen, Raymond, Deborah, Randall, Buffy, Robert, and Brian. Ray and Betty made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Ray worked as an Engineering Specialist for the INL. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, the Ammon Lion's Club, Eastern Idaho Vintage Motor Car Club of America. He enjoyed antiques and old cars. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Lou Born of Ammon, ID; son, Raymond (Junie) Born of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Deborah (Mark) Kalakay of Rigby, ID; son, Randall (Joyce) Born of Centerville, UT; daughter, Buffy (Gary) Crowell of Boise, ID; son, Robert Williams of Boise, ID; son, Brian (Jeanine) Williams of Rexburg, ID; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Behnke. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 11, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 East 17th Street. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Raymond 10/2/1929 - 1/6/2019Richard Born