George Bott, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 22, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of OneSource Hospice. George was born January 25, 1941, in Cyclone, Pennsylvania, to Francis William Bott and Pauline Carl Bott. George's family relocated to Idaho Falls when he was six, and he was deeply disappointed to find out that there were no cowboys and Indians roaming the streets of Idaho. On June 2, 1962, he married Sylvia Darlene Hamm Jenkins in Shelley, Idaho. Together they were blessed with three children, George, Maurette, and Brandee. They made their home in Idaho Falls where George worked as a Meter Reading Supervisor for The City of Idaho Falls for 42 years. In his free time, George loved hunting geese at Blackfoot Reservoir, fishing below Palisades dam, and camping at Fall Creek. He had the opportunity to go to Alaska to fish, and what a thrill that was for him. Later on, when he decided to include Darlene in his Nascar journeys, along came "Chinchoy." They had many drives together on the country roads around town. George was an avid coin collector and a member of the Cowboy Fast Draw Association where he was known as "Sneeky Pete." George's favorite saying was "Don't sweat the small stuff," and he lived true to the saying. He has left a hole in many hearts that will take many years to heal. George is survived by his one and only, Darlene Bott of Idaho Falls, ID; children, George Allen (Cary) Bott, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brandee (Floyd) Thomas of Burley, ID; siblings, Carl (Nidja) Bott of Salt Lake City, UT, Bill (Wava) Bott of Idaho Falls, ID, and Patricia Bott of South Carolina; 8 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, with another one coming in June. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Maurette Carrie Bott; and mother-in-law, Marcella Zollinger. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. George 1/25/1941 - 3/22/2021Bott
