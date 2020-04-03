Wava Jean Bott passed away peacefully from Parkinsonism on March 30, 2020, at the age of 79. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on June 14, 1940, to Reed and Ann McKnight. She attended Idaho Falls High School, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, William Dennis Bott. Shortly after their marriage, they welcomed their first child and moved to Paris, France, for two years while Bill served in the United States Army. They returned to Idaho Falls where they welcomed two more children. Wava waitressed at the many restaurants owned by her father, including Bair's Cafe, which she and Bill later managed. She was the transportation secretary for School District 91 and was later employed as the District's media clerk. Bill and Wava later formed a partnership with their youngest son in 1988 and opened Bott Yamaha/Ski-Doo, which they successfully operate to this day. The business allowed them to see the world, and they traveled to countries such as Greece, Japan, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean. They spent as many weekends as possible at their cabin in Island Park, where they rode miles of trails on motorcycles and snowmobiles and explored the reservoir on jet skis. Wava was also an avid skier, and she regularly rode the Wednesday ski bus to Grand Targhee. She loved to line and tap-dance, and she enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Wava loved taking trips in Marlene Price's Corvette convertible every summer, where they drove between Island Park and Jackson Hole, WY, stopping to watch the shows at the Playmill and Playhouse Theaters. Wava enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and they will forever miss Grandma Wava day, doughbellies, and going on walks with the bear bell. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, and one nephew, Steven McKnight. She is survived by her husband, William D.; daughter, Cindy Poitevin (Bill) of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, William F. of Eagle, ID, and Robert (Collette) of Idaho Falls, ID. She is also survived by three siblings: Reed (Joann) McKnight, Ken (Ilene) McKnight, and Jo McKnight. Lastly, she is survived by six grandchildren: Emily Poitevin, Eli (Stephanie) Bott, Amanda (Michael Barber) Poitevin, McKenzie Bott, Rylee Bott, and Andrew Bott. A gathering will be held at a later date to honor her life. Condolences can be sent to the family at http://www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wava 6/14/1940 - 3/30/2020Jean Bott
