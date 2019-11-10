Edith Elizabeth Bowen, 97, our beloved matriarch, passed away October 30, 2019, at the Ashton Living Center with family by her side. Edith was born May 1, 1922, in Ashton, Idaho, the sixth child of Jay and Mary Hamlett Calonge. Living through the Great Depression, Edith developed strong characteristics that would resonate throughout her life. She was responsible and generous at a young age, qualities she acquired growing up on her family's farm. She attended schools in Marysville and Ashton, later graduating from Las Vegas High School in Nevada. Edith's mindfulness during those trying times helped her to become the devoted caregiver for which she would be known. On September 27, 1942, she married serviceman, Phelps Charles Bowen, Jr. in Sedalia, Missouri. After the military, Edith and Charles farmed in Wisconsin and later in Idaho. They had five children: Patrick, Mary, Irma, Angela, and Todd. In 1960, Edith and Charles moved to Spencer, where Edith served as the Postmaster, later retiring from the Dubois office. She distributed mail from her small office within her home. Dedicated to her job and attentive to her family, Edith was a devoted and loyal wife, mother, and grandmother. Her home was a place for gathering and her hospitality was second to none. Edith was capable, selfless and resilient; overcoming cancer twice. Her determination and zeal for life was evident, as was her steadfast love for family and friends. Visitors could expect a hot meal, cup of coffee, and good conversation anytime. Edith relished the outdoors. She and Charles spent each summer in Alaska camping and fishing with their children and grandchildren. Family picnics were a summer staple as was her love for gardening. She could sling a gun with the best hunters around but could also sew the most delicate fabrics. Giving time to family was her joy. She contributed to many community organizations and was a member of the Dubois Community Baptist Church. While her memory declined later in life, her love never wavered. Her selflessness is her legacy. She was a giver. Edith is survived by her loving daughter, Irma Lamb of Anchorage, AK; sons, Patrick (Peggy) Bowen of Soldotna, AK and Todd (Lori) Bowen of Elk, WA; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband; daughters, Mary Grover and Angela Black; and sons-in-law, Blaine Grover and Rodney Lamb. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Dubois Community Baptist Church, 220 Oakley Avenue, with Pastor Warren Cuppy officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:30 - 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Spencer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Edith 5/1/1922 - 10/30/2019Bowen