Lyle Bowen, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 25, 2022, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. Lyle loved music and had a magnificent singing voice, and his family is confident the heavenly choir has gained an enthusiastic new tenor. Lyle was born on September 20, 1927, in Salem, Idaho, to Grant Reese Bowen and Guinevere Lucy Jensen (Lucy). The fourth of eleven children, Lyle grew up working on the family farm. His siblings are Guinevere Bowen Taylor, Barbara Bowen Love, Grant Morrell Bowen (Morrell), Norma Bowen Pieper, Doralee Bowen Rydalch, Reed J. Bowen, John Dee Bowen, Suzanne Bowen Critchfield, Lucy Kay Bowen Parkinson (Kay), and Dwight Reese Bowen. Guinevere, Barbara, Morrell, and Reed preceded Lyle in death. He graduated from Sugar Salem High School in Sugar City, Idaho, in 1945, and studied at Ricks College in Rexburg. Lyle met his beloved wife, Jacqueline Neeley, in high school. The two were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 27, 1947. They lived briefly in the Salt Lake area while Lyle studied at the McCune School of Music and sang in the Tabernacle Choir before returning to Idaho in 1948. He spent a few years farming, then got into the music business and owned a music store, and eventually sold life insurance for Beneficial Life. He retired in 2002. Jacqueline stayed home and raised their six children, and later helped with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lyle was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and he loved his Savior Jesus Christ, and many lives were touched by his faithful service. He served in numerous callings in the Church, including as a Bishop, a member of the Stake High Council, and an Ordinance Worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. He also served as First Counselor in the Micronesia Guam Mission Presidency from September 1992 until March 1994. Lyle and Jacqueline lived in Salt Lake City, UT; Teton, Rexburg, Wilford, and Idaho Falls, ID; and Talisay, Guam. Lyle has 6 children, 36 grandchildren, 117 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline; daughter, Deborah Lee Bowen; grandson Tyson Bowen; and great grandchildren Ainsley Call, Isaac Rideout, Isaac Bowen, and Livingston Bowen. Lyle is survived by children, Victoria Lyn Call (Scott) of Centerville, UT; Travis Lyle Bowen (Janet) of Fruit Heights, UT; Shayne Martell Bowen (Lynette) of Salt Lake City, UT; Dana Penrod (Sam) of Rexburg, ID; and Tanya Clement (Todd) of St. George, UT; 35 grandchildren; 113 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. The family would especially like to thank all of the caregivers, past and present, at Homestead, as well as the hospice personnel and all of Lyle's good friends in his building. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Hibbard Church, 2001 North 3000 West, in Rexburg. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to services. The services will also be broadcast online. Interment will be at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lyle 9/20/1927 - 3/25/2022Bowen
