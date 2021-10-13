Shirley June Rowe Nelson Bowen, 92, of Rexburg, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living surrounded by family. Shirley was born January 7, 1929, to Levon and Opal Arnold Rowe in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the oldest of six children. Shirley grew up in LaBelle and Lyman. She attended school at Cedar Point, which consisted of two rooms for eight grades. She later attended Madison High School and then Ricks College. She took violin lessons and was a member of the first Symphony Orchestra at Ricks College. Shirley worked several jobs while attending school. One day while working the soda fountain at Joy Drug, Mart Nelson came in and then the two started dating. They were married on June 6, 1950, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They had two children, Mike and Kathy. Mart passed away on November 16, 1955. In June of 1957, Shirley started working at Ricks College in the Library. In 1967 she was transferred to the Executive offices. She had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people and saw many changes over the 40 years she worked there. Shirley married Lyle Bowen on December 31, 1967. He passed away on August 13, 1998. Shirley was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings over the years. After retiring Shirley spent time volunteering at the Madison Memorial Hospital and Ricks College information desk. She was also a member of the Rexburg Civic Club, a book club, and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Shirley is survived by children; Michael (Marsha) Nelson and Kathy (Garth) Wilcox as well as 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; a brother Kent (Carol) Rowe, and sister JoAnn (Bruce) Casper; sisters-in-law, Kathy Rowe and Christina Rowe. Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Mart and Lyle and her parents; a grandson, Bradley Wilcox; brothers, Jerry, Larry, and Chad Rowe. Funeral services will start at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 612 S. Hidden Valley Rd, Rexburg, Idaho, with Bishop Powell officiating. The family will visit with friends and family from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Flamm Funeral Home at 61 North 1st East in Rexburg, Idaho and again from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, Idaho. The family would like to thank Homestead Assisted Living and Hospice for their love and care. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Shirley 1/7/1929 - 10/10/2021June Bowen
