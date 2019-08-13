Deward Steven Bowles, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 11, 2019, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. Deward was born December 20, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho, to Alden Dean Bowles and Virginia Crow Bowles. He grew up attending schools in the area and graduated from Bonneville High School. On October 16, 1981, he married Bonnie Jean Flora in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised two sons: Wade and Ash. Deward was a gifted marble mason and crafted various pieces of workmanship for the Boise Federal Courthouse and US Bank in Idaho Falls as well as fireplace hearths, flowerpots, and tables. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Boy Scouts, Executive Secretary, and Sunday School Teacher. In his youth he served a mission to England and later served with his wife as a Family History Missionary in Idaho Falls. He enjoyed hunting, camping, woodworking, guns, and loved learning about the Civil War, World War I and World War II eras. Deward is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Bowles of Idaho Falls, ID; two sons, Wade (Nicci) Whitwell of Idaho Falls, ID and Ash (Lisa) Whitwell of Boise, ID; 11 siblings, Sheila Schuetz of Blackfoot, ID; Tressa (Dale) Turinetti of South Bend, IN; Pamela Burt of Idaho Falls, ID; Karen Crow of AZ; Susan (Lynn) Coles of NV; Mike (Pam) Watson of Idaho Falls, ID; Wendy Watson of Idaho Falls, ID; Scot (Andrea) Bowles of Portland, OR; Andrea (Clark) Johnson of Windsor, CO; Laurie (Brian) Little of UT; and Deana (Doug) Brower of Idaho Falls, ID; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Aaron Bowles, a sister, Karen Forbush, and his stepmother, Betty Bowles. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Highland Park Ward (955 Memorial Drive). The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 South Ammon Road) and Friday from 11-11:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Deward 12/20/1947 - 8/11/2019Steven Bowles