Jeniece Carlson Bowman, 86, slipped peacefully into eternity on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home. She was born July 4, 1935, into a hardworking and loving family in Shelley, Idaho, the daughter of Fredrick Walter Carlson and Beatrice Ida Cox Carlson. In 1935, America was in the midst of the Great Depression, and it meant that the challenging early days of her childhood would shape much of her personality and develop a dedicated work ethic. Jeniece met the love of her life, Wildan Pressley Bowman, and they were married August 26, 1955. The early years of their marriage found Jeniece and Wildan making a living and starting a family in various cities of California. They welcomed into their lives four children: Shellie, Tamela, Jeffrey and David. She enjoyed California and raising her four children there, but it wasn't home. In 1969, Jeniece and Wildan moved their family from California to Idaho Falls and set out as entrepreneurs to build a new life in Idaho. With years of hard work, loyalty and devotion to family and faith - they achieved their dreams of being back home with family, having a family-owned business, attending to church and community service responsibilities, and enjoying numerous friendships. Jeniece became a beloved gospel doctrine teacher and served diligently for decades alongside her husband who was a devoted stake president, bishop, and as he held many other callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In their later years, Jeniece and Wildan faithfully filled a local service mission as employment specialists for Deseret Industries. Anyone who worked with Jeniece and Wildan remembers them as servants of the Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughters, Shellie (Douglas) Stacey of Henderson, NV, and Tamela (Jeffery) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Jeffrey (Janet) Bowman of Palmer, AK, David (Kimberly) Bowman of Swan Valley, ID; brothers, Fred (Christine) Carlson of Idaho Falls ID, Brent (Katherine) Carlson of Shelley ID; her sister Bonnie (Gary) France of Shelley ID; and sister-in-law, Virginia Bowman of Idaho Falls. Jeniece has many grandchildren, and her posterity continues to grow through the addition of many great grandchildren. Jeniece was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Wildan Bowman, her parents, Fred and Beatrice Carlson, and her sister, Norma Butler. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue with President Brian McBride, Second Counselor in the Idaho Falls Stake Presidency, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., prior to services. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jeniece 7/4/1935 - 12/29/2021Bowman
