Virginia Bowman, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The Family is appreciative of the kind and professional manner in which Virginia was cared for. Virginia was born June 17, 1941, in her grandfather's farmhouse in Wilford, Idaho, to Pressley Alvero Bowman and Nina Romrell Bowman. She grew up and attended schools in the St. Anthony area. She attended Ricks College and BYU where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education. She was a kind, devoted and loving teacher throughout her life. "Teachers encourage minds to think, hands to create and hearts to love." She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a devoted librarian, genealogist and a avid student of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She found great joy in traveling, decorating for holidays, and attending classes for continued learning. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and taking trips to see Broadway plays and musicals. Virginia is survived by her many friends, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Edwin Brown, Nora Brown, Mary Brown, Glen Brown, Wilda Bowman and Wildan Bowman. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Warren Peterson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Virginia 6/17/1941 - 5/30/2022Bowman