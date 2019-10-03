Kaylyn Bowne, 58, of Inkom passed away October 1, 2019 at her home of natural causes. She was born May 20, 1961 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Murland and Lawanna Kidd Green. She attended schools in Idaho Falls. On September 28, 1978 she married Tony Bowne in Firth, Idaho. They had two sons, Shane & Asa. Kaylyn enjoyed many camping and fishing trips with her family. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved butterflies. She is survived by her husband, Tony of Inkom, two sons, Shane and Asa (Danielle) both of Inkom, grandchildren, Allianna and Axl, and a brother, Steve Green of Idaho Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Ucon Cemetery. The family is under the care of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Kaylyn 5/20/1961 - 10/1/2019Bowne