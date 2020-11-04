Erin James Boye, 58, of Shelley, Idaho passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born in Mankato, Minnesota on September 9, 1962 to James R and Shirley Ann Frederick Boye. He married Lori Michelle Polson on October 16, 1992. Erin and Lori were blessed with two boys, Kody and Kyler Boye. He was extremely proud of both of his sons. Erin worked for 38 years doing various construction jobs. He was currently employed at the INL. Erin was very talented. He could build anything. With the help of his dad and father-in-law he built the house that they lived in for 31 years. Before that, Lori and Erin traveled on the road doing road construction. They moved back to Shelley in 1989 and started their family. Erin was a hard worker and would help anyone without hesitation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, beloved pets and time outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Lori Boye of Shelley; his sons, Kody Boye of Texas; and Kyler (Madison) Boye of Shelley; two brothers, Alan (Jerene) and Brian(Linda) Boye of Minnesota; a sister, Connie (David) Casura of Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dean R. Boye, and two nephews, Shane and Jared Boye. The family will gather to meet with friends in honor of Erin's life on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10:00 till 11:00 a.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, Shelley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Erin 9/9/1962 - 10/31/2020James Boye