Tom Boyer
Tom Boyer, 73, passed away Sept. 30, 2018, in a grassy Owyhee County valley with his dog, Ellie.
Tom was born in Bremerton, Washington, and moved to Boise with his family after he turned 1 year old. As a young child, Tom developed a fascination with airplanes while watching them from his backyard. Tom’s lifelong love affair with the Owyhees began early when his father, Henry, took the family there for outdoor adventures. Family vacations were spent at Hazard Lake, a favorite fishing, hunting and hiking spot. Tom and his older sister, Wanda, would ride their horses through downtown Boise, which had only one stoplight at that time.
Tom contributed his work ethic to his uncle, Mike Bowman, who owned a rustic ranch outside of Huntington, Oregon, where Tom worked summers. He spent his earnings to buy his first ‘46 pickup truck that he and his buddies restored to a turquoise flatbed with a rolled bumper and side by side steering.
After 15 years with Boyd’s Coffee, Tom moved back to Boise in 1984 and started Treasure Valley Coffee with his wife, Carol, and son, Greg. Tom’s love of sales, service and great coffee has been a winning combination the last 34 years leaving a blueprint for success that will continue to flourish in his memory.
Tom’s sanctuary was the wilderness, which he enjoyed and loved sharing every chance he got. He loved hiking, fishing, boating, water and snow skiing, off-road dirt bikes, bicycling, beach walks, exploring trails in his ATV, stargazing from his deck or just driving down the road and spotting a hawk. Mountains, desert, ocean – he enjoyed them all. He knew his Creator and depended on His direction.
Whether flying in the backcountry to camp or a fly-in breakfast, he loved being in the air. Tom flew for many work events, which was a great time saver. He enjoyed being a part of the close-knit Idaho aviation community. Tom’s undying love for life and heartfelt compassion will be missed!
This summer, Tom took two fishing trips to Alaska and enjoyed the camaraderie with wonderful friends — some since grade school. He hosted Friday Coffee Hour at Sky Park and Mission Aviation Fellowship Fly In Event. Tom also flew people with physical limitations up to Sulphur Creek Ranch for the annual outing and had a wonderful time. On Sept. 22, 2018, he and Helen joined Patricia’s daughter Lisa and her family on an ATV trip to Reynolds Creek and Silver City to celebrate Patricia’s life one year after her passing. Saturday the 29th, 2018, Tom took Helen and her brother, Tom, dancing and they had a ball, just like the first night the three of them met in last fall. Helen shared her siblings and family with Tom who was so impressed with their loving family who accepted him with open arms. It was Tom’s joy to enlarge the TVC family with new employees – he always said, “What a great group of people he have working with for us.” So many precious moments had been shared by others with Tom recently that are now treasured memories.
Tom is survived by his sister, Wanda, and her children, Tasha and Tyler; daughter, Suzanne, and her children, Jacob, Joel and Julia; son, Greg, and his children, Savannah and Mikayla; soulmate, Helen, and her children and granddaughters; plus numerous extended family and so many fabulous friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary; and his beloved partner, Patricia Shannon (Boyer), who passed away one year and nine days prior to Tom.
A memorial service will be held for Tom Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at Treasure Valley Coffee, 11875 W. President Drive in Boise, under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home. The family suggests a donation to Owyhee Posse Search and Rescue, PO Box 128 Murphy, ID 83650 or Owyhee County Historical Museum, 17085 Basey St. Murphy, ID 83650, in lieu of flowers.